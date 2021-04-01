With three seniors announcing they will enter the 2021 WNBA Draft, Texas A&M women’s basketball will return one starting senior next season.
Guard Kayla Wells announced her decision to use her extra year of eligibility and remain with the program for the 2021-2022 season via Twitter on April 1.
“I want to thank everyone for their support in this decision,” Wells said in a message posted to Twitter. “After talking to my family, teammates, coaches and God, I believe it will be best for me to stay and finish what has been started at A&M.”
Last go-round❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/zQIUgadyNg— Kayla❤️ (@kaylawells101) April 2, 2021
A four-year starter, Wells has helped lead the Aggies to a 25-3 record during the 2020-2021 season, which ended in a 74-59 loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Dallas native finished the season with 323 points, 68 rebounds, 51 assists and 25 steals.
She is currently on a streak of 92 consecutive starts, going back to the 2018-2019 season.
As a freshman during the 2017-2018 season, Wells played in 33 games and started two, finishing the season with 92 points.
She was the SEC’s most-improved scorer her sophomore season, averaging 15.1 points per game with 514 total points.
Wells remained a consistent scorer for the Aggies as a junior with an average of 13.1 points per game, adding 80 rebounds.
Preceding Wells’ announcement, seniors center Ciera Johnson, forward N’dea Jones and guard Aaliyah Wilson announced their intentions to declare for the WNBA Draft.
