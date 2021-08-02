On Monday, Aug. 2, the Texas A&M golf team unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season, with the fall campaign slated to begin in September.
The team is led by second-year coach Brian Kortan. After joining the program as an assistant back in 2013, the South Dakota native was named interim head coach in August of last year.
After guiding the Aggies to an appearance in the NCAA championships, Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork named Kortan as the team’s leader going forward.
"Coach Kortan has been an essential part of this program for many years, and he's played a strategic role in its success," Bjork said.
The season kicks off with the Marquette Intercollegiate in Erin, Wis., beginning Sept. 5 and wrapping up on Sept. 7. Inner-conference play begins with the SEC Match Play Championship from Oct. 10-12.
The full 2021-2022 schedule is as follows:
Sept. 5-7: Marquette Intercollegiate
Sept. 13-15: Maridoe Collegiate Invitational
Oct. 10-12: SEC Match Play Championship
Oct. 22-24: Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Jan. 31- Feb. 1: Sea Best Invitational
Feb. 17-19: John A. Burns Intercollegiate
Feb. 27-Mar. 1: Cabo Collegiate
March 14-15: Louisiana Classics
March 28-29: Valspar Collegiate
April 9-10: The Aggie Invitational
April 20-24: SEC Championship
May 16-18: NCAA Bryan Regional
May 27-June 1: National Championship
The Aggies will compete in two tournaments in the Bryan-College Station area — the Aggie Invitational in April and the NCAA Bryan Regional in May.
The SEC Championship is slated for April 20-24, and the National Championship will take place May 27 to June 1.
