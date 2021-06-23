Another figurehead in the world of golf has joined the Texas A&M men’s golf program.
Announced on Tuesday, June 22 by 12thMan.com, recently-named men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan has brought on Matt Fast as the team’s assistant coach for the upcoming season. Fast said he believes Aggieland is the perfect spot for him to help lead an already-decorated team to a championship.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” Fast said. “I can’t wait to get to work and help continue to build on the success of Texas A&M Golf.”
Fast will make the switch from the University of Houston, where he guided the Cougars to eight top-five finishes as an assistant coach. Most recently, Fast helped Alexander Francis secure a place in the 2020-2021 American All-Conference Team.
A four-year letterman at Mississippi State from 2005-2009, Fast emerged victorious in the 2006 Callis Communications Intercollegiate Championship and was subsequently named a Golf World National Golfer of the Week.
Other experiences credited on Fast’s resume include the 2008 NCAA Championships, the Gateway Tour in 2010, the Hooters Tour in 2011-2012 and the Web.com tour in 2013. Kortan said this extensive career will be beneficial to the A&M program.
“I’m extremely excited that Matt will be joining the program,” Kortan said. “His depth of experience in all areas of golf will be incredibly valuable as we continue to compete for championships.”
In the team’s latest season, the Aggies finished sixth at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. With multiple seniors graduating from the program, Kortan said Fast’s influence on the reconfigured team will be invaluable.
“Matt brings a wealth of individual talent and enthusiasm to coach, develop and mentor student-athletes,” Kortan said. “He’s certainly ready for the challenge of coaching in the SEC and is excited to be a part of Aggie Golf and Texas A&M.”
