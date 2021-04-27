Texas A&M center Ryan McCollum had a clear vision of what he needed to do to get ready for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
McCollum has spent his time away from the game training in Frisco, focusing on one area he said NFL teams have told him he needed to refine.
“One thing I’ve needed to improve, as I’ve met with teams, is my lower body strength and my power,” McCollum said. “That’s been my main emphasis these past three months.”
McCollum, a contributor to the group of Joe Moore Award finalist Maroon Goons, was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List in 2020 and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors once last season. As a part of a tight-knit offensive line unit, McCollum said it has been helpful having others to share experiences with heading into the NFL Draft.
“We all get to talk about what's going on at different places that we’re training and stuff,” McCollum said. “Training with Carson [Green], it was actually a familiar face, so you weren’t worried about being social or anything. You just had someone to talk to and someone to push you.”
Due to COVID-19, the NCAA extended an extra year of eligibility to athletes, presenting McCollum with the option to return to Aggieland for a super-senior season. The Spring native said he believes he made the right decision in moving on.
“Basically, me and my wife sat down and talked about it and decided that it was best for me to go [to the NFL Draft],” McCollum said. “It’s unfortunate that I can’t play in Kyle Field anymore, but it is what it is. I'm excited to go to the next chapter of my life.”
After speaking to NFL teams, McCollum said they all value his football IQ. As he was the offensive team captain in five games in 2020, this comes as no surprise.
Where the surprises do lie, though, McCollum said, is his work ethic and determination to improve. Although not always outwardly visible, McCollum said he is flexible in his abilities.
“I consider myself to be an interior offensive lineman, [but] I don't think you’re just going to play one in your NFL career,” McCollum said. “You’ve got to be able to play both guards or center. It shouldn't be too much of a problem to transition.”
