The athletic department announced on Wednesday that baseball and softball fans can now purchase alcohol at Texas A&M baseball and softball games in public seating areas.
Beer, seltzer and wine will be available for purchase at designated concession stands until the top of the seventh inning at Blue Bell Park and the top of the fifth inning at Davis Diamond, in accordance with SEC guidelines.
Beer was previously offered only in the third base concourse of Blue Bell Park, which required a $5 charge to enter.
The SEC announced after its annual spring meetings last May it would allow the sale of alcohol in the public areas of its schools venues. In June, A&M announced it would expand alcohol sales into public seating areas of Kyle Field, which generated $1.3 million in revenue during Fall 2019, according to KBTX, and made the Aggies the first school in the conference to do so.
In January, A&M pushed the expansion to include select men’s and women’s basketball games at Reed Arena. The men’s games include Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 7, and women’s games are Feb. 13 and Feb. 27.
A&M softball kicks off its season against the University of Texas at Arlington on Feb. 7 at Davis Diamond, with baseball’s season opener following on Feb. 14 against Miami University of Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.