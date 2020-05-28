Texas A&M may not be setting any records on the field thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Aggies did set records in the classroom during the 2019-2020 academic year.
A&M finished the spring semester with a 3.4 GPA, which is the highest in school history. In addition, 390 student-athletes were selected to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll for receiving a 3.0 GPA or better.
“We’re incredibly proud of our student-athletes and congratulate them for being part of a new benchmark for academic success,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork told 12thman.com. “Thanks to the Student-Athlete Services team for working through adversity due to COVID-19, making innovative adjustments that led to these unprecedented levels of achievement.”
For the first time in school history, A&M had a cumulative GPA above 3.0 and all 18 programs had a GPA over 3.0.
“The Center for Student-Athlete Student Services is extremely proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments this year,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “Academically, this year turned out to be the very best year in Texas A&M Athletics history. To accomplish these accolades during unprecedented times speaks volumes of our student-athletes’ character and commitment to excellence.”
The equestrian team had the most success of all A&M programs, with 29 spots on the SEC’s Winter Academic Honor Roll, which was released April 23.
On that list, the Aggies had a school-record 75 student-athletes recognized.
“This year demonstrates our Athletics department commitment to academic success,” Fields added. “We are very fortunate to have outstanding leadership and coaches that support our student-athletes academic pursuits.”
Last fall, the Aggies broke the record for best fall semester GPA, with 10 teams having a GPA at or above a 3.0. They also had the second-highest number of athletes selected to the AD Honor Roll in a fall semester with 325.
“Our Student-Athlete Services was recently recognized as a leader, honored campus-wide with the ‘Advising Team Award’ from Texas A&M University Advisors and Counselors,” Bjork said. “While this recognition is impressive, student-athlete academic performance at a record level is the true reward for the Advising Team’s effort and dedication.”
