For the first time since a record-breaking seven-overtime win over the Tigers in 2018, LSU returns to Kyle Field to face No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The last time the Aggies saw the field was on Nov. 7 against South Carolina, which resulted in a 48-3 win. Due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines, A&M’s matchups against Tennessee on Nov. 14 and Ole Miss on Nov. 21 are rescheduled.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said 2020 has been an adverse year for the team, but the Aggies are trying to embrace it.
“We did the best we could… guys are excited to get back to play against a talented LSU team,” Fisher said.
Despite coming off a 50-7 loss to the Tigers last season, Fisher said A&M is not pursuing revenge this weekend.
“Anytime you get beat, you want to go back and play and compete well,” Fisher said. “I always felt revenge clouds your thinking, and you have to base things on what you have now and what you can do.”
Fisher said LSU’s overall athleticism stands out the most to him in preparing for Saturday.
“Their [defensive] ends can rush, tight ends are so athletic and their receivers are big and strong,” Fisher said. “I don’t think there is one area that jumps out at you. What jumps out at you is the team and their overall size, speed and athleticism.”
With a 3-3 overall record, junior quarterback Myles Brennan leads the Tigers with 1,112 passing yards. Sophomore running back Tyrion Davis-Price leads with 349 rushing yards and junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. leads with 597 receiving yards.
A&M sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller said the unanticipated break gave him some time to heal and he is “100 percent” healthy heading into Saturday’s matchup.
“We prepared really well this week and I feel like we won’t have any drop-off this week and will play just like we were before,” Spiller said.
Over six games, senior quarterback Kellen Mond has accumulated 1,468 passing yards. Spiller leads with 643 rushing yards and sophomore running back Ainias Smith leads with 312 receiving yards.
Smith said he and Spiller compliment each other very well and it is the best of both worlds.
“Isaiah and I are definitely two different people,” Smith said. “He can definitely get the game going and I can come back and do the exact same thing.”
Fisher said this matchup against LSU is an important game the Aggies are taking seriously.
“It will always get your attention because of who they are and what they’ve accomplished,” Fisher said. “Getting LSU off of this break makes it better and easier to get going.”
A&M will face the Tigers on Nov. 28 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.
