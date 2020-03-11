Following teammate Camille Conner, Texas A&M volleyball sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert earned her own nomination to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team as part of their Anaheim roster, USA Volleyball announced on Wednesday.
Talbert and the 27 other members of the Anaheim roster will train at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California, from June 21 to 27, and will compete alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“It is such an honor to have the opportunity to represent the two greatest teams in America – USA volleyball and Texas A&M volleyball,” Talbert told 12thman.com.
The entirety of the Collegiate National Team is made up of 56 athletes who were selected during the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts, held Feb. 21 to 23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Talbert earned the selection after a 2019 season in which she started all 31 games for A&M and finished with 205 kills and 253.5 points to help A&M to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and their best home record (14-1) in the rally scoring era.
Talbert and the Aggies will kick off the 2020 spring exhibition season on March 21 at the F.A.S.T. Tournament in Houston.
