The No. 21 Aggies are looking to bounce back from a 28-20 loss to No. 8 Auburn. Here’s what the players and A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had to say before this weekend’s game.
Getting back on track
The Aggies will take on Arkansas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, and both teams struggled last Saturday. The Razorbacks fell to San Jose State 31-24, while A&M fell 28-20 in its first SEC matchup against Auburn. The Aggies are looking to use this game at AT&T Stadium to boost their confidence as they move deeper into SEC play, and Arkansas is hoping to do the same.
“The nature of this game is that you have to bounce back regardless of how last Saturday went,” sophomore linebacker Anthony Hines said. “We’re on to the next opponent.”
Defense focused on creating turnovers
After starting out the season strong with five interceptions against Texas State and Clemson, the Aggies are on a two-game streak without one. The lack of production hurt them Saturday against Auburn, and as more SEC competition awaits, A&M is focusing on increasing the number of turnovers to give the offense more opportunities.
“Turnovers win ball games,” junior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “We have to do a better job of getting the offense back the ball.”
Urgency key for A&M moving forward
A&M got off to a slow start against Auburn on Saturday offensively and defensively. The offense was unable to find any momentum early and had its two first-quarter drives end in a field goal attempt and a punt, while the defense allowed two early scores. The Aggies faced the same problem against Clemson — they were unable to find a rhythm until the fourth quarter, and by that point, it was too late.
“You’re as close as your urgency takes you,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “What I mean by that is the urgency to make sure we dot i’s and cross t’s.”
Aggies expecting a competitive game
The showdown between A&M and Arkansas has been a close one in years past. Four of the last five games have been decided by a score, and the Aggies don’t expect this one to be any different.
“Both teams have always been evenly matched,” junior quarterback Kellen Mond said. “Both teams have good players on both sides of the ball. I don’t think that’s ever going to change and especially playing in the SEC, most games are going to be competitive.”
