After a 30-6 win over South Carolina, Texas A&M players and coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday. Here’s what we learned.
Maturity
The Aggies carry a four-game win streak into the weekend’s matchup, and junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said the late-season success is due to the increasing maturity of the team. A&M is a young team, but the freshmen in particular have shined as the season has progressed. Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson contributed a combined 259 yards in the Aggies’ win on Saturday.
“We’ve matured a lot, learned a lot,” Ausbon said. “We learned how to take over games, start fast, finish games, step on the opponents’ throat.”
Focus on self
Despite a tough slate looming with road games at No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 LSU to close out the season, A&M is focused on not making Saturday’s game bigger than it is. The Aggies also had this focus heading into the Clemson game, in which they were unsuccessful.
“When it comes down to it, we’re just trying to finish the year strong,” Hines said.
Bonfire Remembrance
Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the Bonfire collapse that killed 12 Aggies and injured 27.
“It was amazing this morning,” Fisher said. “There were over 1,000 people at the Bonfire Memorial, which is a tremendous tribute typical of the A&M family.”
Injury update
- Junior defensive back Elijah Blades — day-to-day
- Sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Johnson — day-to-day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.