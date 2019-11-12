After a bye week, A&M is heading into Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina on a three-game win streak. Here’s what A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players had to say ahead of Saturday’s game.
South Carolina looks to become bowl eligible
While A&M has already clinched bowl eligibility, the Gamecocks are still looking to do so. Sitting at a 4-6 record after a loss to Appalachian State on Saturday, South Carolina is searching for two more wins to become eligible for a bowl game. This weekend, the Gamecocks will face the Aggies. Then they’ll close out the season against Clemson after a bye week of their own. The Aggies said going out to a fast start to shut down any confidence will be crucial in the game.
“In the past few weeks, we started off pretty well,” junior quarterback Kellen Mond said. “Against South Carolina, if we can continue that, we can put pressure on their offense to go score [and] help our defense out a little more.”
Momentum after bye week
After struggling to garner momentum throughout the beginning of the season, the Aggies were able to do just that against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and the University of Texas at San Antonio before their second bye week of the season. The focus in the bye week was on maintaining that momentum before a three-game stretch against conference opponents to close out the season.
“This last stretch is huge for us, and right now we’ve got the momentum,” junior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “So we just have to continue to keep it going.”
Last home game
After Saturday’s game, the lights will turn off in Kyle Field for the remainder of the season. For the few seniors on the team, four scholarship players and one walk-on, it will mark the last time they play in the stadium.
“Hopefully I keep [my emotions] in check at least until after the game,” senior punter Braden Mann said. “I think it’ll be emotional, especially at the end, because it’s a night game in Kyle, my last one. It’s going to be a lot of fun though.”
Blades, Richardson should be available
Fisher said two A&M defensive backs, junior Elijah Blades and freshman Demani Richardson, should return against South Carolina. The pair have been recovering from injuries sustained against Mississippi State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.