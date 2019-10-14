Texas A&M is unranked for the first time this season following a loss to No. 1 Alabama. Here’s what the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher had to say before this weekend’s matchup against Ole Miss.
Consistency continues to be a focus
The Aggies started out the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that used just over eight minutes and ended with a touchdown by junior quarterback Kellen Mond. The start was the first time A&M had scored on an opening drive all season, and the first in the first quarter against a ranked opponent. The problem came following that drive, as A&M was unable to continue its early momentum and fell to the Crimson Tide 47-28.
“We had good moments, but consistency is a big thing for us,” sophomore linebacker Anthony Hines said. “We just have to be more consistent and limit the self-inflicted wounds.”
Lack of depth at running back hurts Aggies
A season-ending injury to sophomore Jashaun Corbin and freshman Deneric Prince’s move to the transfer portal has left the Aggies with minimal depth at running back. Including freshman Isaiah Spiller and sophomore Jacob Kibodi, the only member left in the rotation is [year] Corrdarion Richardson. As a result, Mond has been a key part of the run game and has led the Aggies in rushing yards in two games so far this season.
“There’s not many other guys left,” Fisher said. “Cordarrion — that’s about it.”
No line-up change after special teams struggles
The usually solid special teams struggled against Alabama, allowing Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle to return four punts for a total of 128 yards. Fisher said he doesn’t expect to make any changes to his special teams line-up.
“We’ve always believed in playing the best players on special teams,” Fisher said. “We play the best guys we have.”
Wydermeyer provides hope for receiving corps
Freshman tight end Jalen Wydermeyer has been a strong presence in A&M’s receiving corps this season. Against Alabama, Wydermeyer had 49 yards on three receptions. Ausbon said Wydermeyer’s performance is special, considering he didn’t enroll early and just started training with the team in fall camp.
“I’ve never seen a guy come in and adapt so quickly to the speed of the game and be able to run routes as a big guy,” Ausbon said. “He didn’t even come in early. You can be a dominant player your freshman year. There’s no age on being a dominant player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.