After a 49-30 win over SEC opponent Mississippi State, the Aggies will take on the University of Texas-San Antonio in a non-conference matchup. Here’s what Texas A&M players and coach Jimbo Fisher said in Monday’s press conference.
Feeding off each other
The A&M defense has been more successful in creating turnovers this season than in years past, but until the Mississippi State matchup, the offense couldn’t keep up. Against the Bulldogs, the defense notched three turnovers, which the offense then turned into 21 points.
“That was huge, forcing our will on them,” junior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “It was great for us because in games, there were times where we’ll get turnovers and the offense won’t score. It was good for us because we played as a team.”
Mond has monumental game
Junior quarterback Kellen Mond had five touchdowns against the Bulldogs, three of those passing and two rushing. It was the 12th time in his career that he has recording both a passing and a rushing touchdown in one game. Mond’s passing touchdown total tied him for third place in A&M history with 48. Mond said his success on Saturday was a result of relying on the fundamental aspects of the game.
“Pretty much just trusting my eyes,” Mond said. “We ran some versatile stuff, but just base stuff in our playbook. Everybody can just go out and react.”
Fisher still not content
Despite the Aggies’ win on Saturday, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is still not satisfied. He said though A&M found some momentum in the game, there is still a question as to whether the Aggies can carry it over into future games.
“Just because you played one great game, don’t mean the lights are on,” Fisher said. “Sometimes they flicker. But hopefully they don’t flicker. Hopefully we’ve kept the juice going.”
Injury update
Fisher also gave an update on the status of junior defensive back Elijah Blades and freshman defensive back Demani Richardson, who were injured against Mississippi State.
- Blades - should return
- Richardson - should return
