Texas A&M dropped out of the AP poll after a close 19-13 loss to No. 4 Georgia on the road. This weekend, the Aggies will face No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge. Here’s what A&M football players and Jimbo Fisher had to say before the game.
A&M-LSU makes history
When they travel to Death Valley on Saturday, the Aggies will become the first team to ever face three AP poll No. 1 teams in the same season.
‘Boxing match’
The A&M-LSU matchup is swiftly becoming a rivalry series, especially with the events of last season’s game. The trash talk has already started, with LSU coach Ed Orgeron saying after his game on Saturday, “It’s going to be on. I’ll never forget that game last year. We’re gonna be ready.”
The Aggies are maintaining the season-long narrative of “a faceless opponent,” but a close loss last weekend has made them eager to upset the Tigers in Death Valley.
“We’re going to have a lot of emotion as well,” junior defensive lineman Justin Madubuike said. “We believe that we could have beaten the No. 4 team in the nation, and we came up a little bit short. We’re pretty pissed off too, so it’s going to be a boxing match.”
Aggies focused on this year
The last time LSU lost a game was just over a year ago in a seven-overtime A&M win, and the Tigers haven’t forgotten. While LSU is seeking revenge for last season’s loss, A&M knows it is a new year, and that brings along new challenges. The Tigers have been dominant, averaging 48.5 points per game.
“We’re not worried about it,” junior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “It’s the next game for us.”
Player updates
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher also gave an update on the status of two players:
- Freshman wide receiver Ainias Smith — should return
- Junior defensive back Elijah Blades — questionable
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.