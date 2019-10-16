Buzz Williams’ system is ‘positionless’
‘Positionless’ is the word of the day at Reed Arena’s practice facilities. With the men’s basketball team well into practices for the 2019-20 season, Williams’ first-year system will give every opportunity a chance to do big things offensively.
The former Virginia Tech coach said the team isn’t ready for a game just yet and that acclimating to the new culture are unlike anything that any of the players have done — even if they have been in College Station for several seasons.
“We’ve had to restart multiple times,” Williams said. “Not necessarily because they’re not together, [but] just because it’s brand new. We try, and it doesn’t work, so we come back a few hours later and try it again. There’s been a little bit more of a gap in that than there has been in the past.”
Junior forward Savion Flagg said that the system has had point guard T.J. Starks playing at the four at times in practice, and was fundamentally different from what former coach Billy Kennedy ran last year.
With many players on the roster lacking a lot of height across the board, a positionless system may be the best chance of winning games. Versatility from the roster and ball screens will be a key part of how the team operates on offense.
Quenton Jackson is the newcomer to look out for this season
Williams, Flagg and Starks all touted the College of Central Florida transfer to the media corps Tuesday, and his collegiate experience is invaluable for a team that lost the majority of its returning starters from a season ago.
The junior averaged 18.3 points per game in 2018-19, and was an all-conference selection in the All-Mid Florida league.
“He’s versatile,” Starks said. “6-foot-5 guard, high-riser, very athletic, he can shoot, get in the paint when he wants to and comes off ball screens.”
If Jackson is able to take over the two position and spread the floor for A&M, the offensive prowess will not be looking like last year’s offense.
Josh Nebo and Jonathan Aku’s fall season
For one of the top-defensive returners in college basketball, Williams’ report on Nebo was surprising.
The key big man for the Aggies hadn’t reported for a “work day” in 27 days with the program, Williams said.
“Nebo hasn’t practiced, so it’s hard to say relative to what he will be able to do or if he’ll be able to play,” Williams said. “He hasn’t been a part of anything we’ve done for a long time.”
Last season the power forward complemented center Christian Mekowulu and recorded 69 blocks throughout the campaign.
Aku is one of the freshmen that arrived, but did not join the team until the start of the fall semester — while the rest of the freshman class showed up in June and traveled to Costa Rica for summer games.
Williams said despite the disadvantages placed upon him, Aku has surpassed expectations, and will be playing a lot of games for the Aggies throughout the season.
