In the last home game of the season, Texas A&M extended its win streak to four with a 30-6 win over South Carolina in front of the sixth-largest crowd in stadium history.
Mann shines in final home game
Senior punter Braden Mann had four punts for 165 yards in his last game in front of a Kyle Field crowd. He averaged 41.2 yards per punt, with the longest of the night coming on a 55-yard punt that he downed on the five-yard line. Mann also added a tackle on a 50-yard return of one of his fourth quarter punts.
Mond hits 8,000 career yards
Junior quarterback Kellen Mond notched his 8,000th career offensive yard against South Carolina on Saturday, becoming the fourth Aggie to hit the mark. Mond went 20-of-33 for 221 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in A&M’s victory.
Penalties
The Aggies had eight penalties in the game for a loss of 75 yards, with five of those penalties coming in the third quarter. The first drive of the quarter contributed two. On the first play of the drive, freshman running back Isaiah Spiller notched a first down with a 10-yard run; however a holding penalty on freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer made the play a 10-yard loss instead. A false start a few plays later gave the Aggies a fourth-and-21 and forced them to punt. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Aggies had prime scoring position with a nine-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon at the one-yard line. A&M was unable to put seven points on the board, though, as a pass interference penalty on Ausbon forced the Aggies to settle for a field goal.
