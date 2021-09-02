Announced Tuesday, Aug. 31, star swimmer Shaine Casas will leave Texas A&M to instead swim for the University of Texas.
The McAllen native had an impressive three years as an Aggie.
During his freshman year, Casas broke six school records — the 200-meter back, 200 meter Individual Medley (IM), 200 meter freestyle relay, 800 meter freestyle relay, 200 meter medley relay and the 400 meter medley relay.
Casas became the third A&M freshman swimmer to score individual points at the NCAA Championships and the first to do it in two events — 200 meter IM and 200 meter butterfly, according to 12thman.com.
In both his sophomore and junior years, Casas won the Commissioner's Trophy at the SEC Championships as the top point-scorer of the meet.
Last year, Casas lowered his own school record in the 100 meter backstroke, 200 meter backstroke, 200 meter butterfly and 200 meter IM. He also claimed the title of SEC Male Swimmer of the Week on four different occasions throughout his college career.
Over the summer, Casas was a Team U.S.A. contender for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He fell just short in the 100 meter backstroke by less than three-tenths of a second.
The reigning College Swimming Coaches Association of America Men’s Swimmer of the Year is now looking to further continue his success at the University of Texas.
