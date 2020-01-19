On Saturday, both of the Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned dominant victories against LSU, in Baton Rouge. The men’s team defeated the Tigers 182-113 and the women’s team also took a victory over the Tigers 191.5-105.5.
The No. 4 men’s team racked up 15 first-place finishes out of the 16 events from the day. Senior Benjamin Walker was the feature of the team's performance as he set a pool record in the 200 breast, finishing four seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Senior Adam Koster also secured a pool record of his own as the leadoff in the 400 free relay.
As for men’s diving, junior Kurtis Mathews, the reigning SEC Male Diver of the Week, secured a pair of top finishes after he clinched first in the three-meter (404.93) and one-meter (373.05). Mathews has secured five first-place finishes this season, where he has recorded a top-three score 11 times.
A&M head diving coach Jay Lerew said he was especially proud of Mathews’ performance.
“Kurtis [Mathews] was solid again, at these kinds of meets you come and only get to practice each dive once before you go,” Lerew told 12thman.com. “Kurtis did a good job.”
The No. 19 women’s team notched its dominant victory against the Tigers, 191.5-105.5. A&M started off the meet with a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 free with junior Joy Field earning first (10:06.89), junior Camryn Toney notching second (10:10.17) and freshman Ashley Conrad in third (10:18.22).
The Aggies also secured a 1-2 finish in the 100 back with sophomore Emma Carlton claiming first (54.49) and senior Sara Metzsch in second (55.09). A&M also earned a clean sweep in the 100 breast, with senior Anna Belousova earning gold (1:01.99), senior Victoria Roubique taking second (1:03.33) and sophomore Caroline Theil securing third (1:03.57). The 50 free resulted in another 1-2 punch from the Aggies, with redshirt senior Raena Eldridge in first (23.17) and senior Golf Sapianchai in second (23.51).
Women’s coach Steve Bultman said he was pleased with the team’s performance.
"Good solid racing, stepping up and swimming fast right now,” Bultman told 12thman.com. “I'm very pleased.”
The women’s diving team also achieved a victory. Junior Charlye Campbell earned gold in the three-meter (319.73) and freshman Alyssa Clairmont secured third (298.43). In the one-meter, Campbell also clinched second (276.30) and Clairmont took third (274.80).
The Aggie men’s team returns to the pool on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. when the Aggies host SMU for their Senior Day meet. The women will return to action on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. in a Senior Day meet against Arkansas.
