Kellen Mond

Texas A&M student-athletes, including quarterback Kellen Mond, have voiced their support for the relocation of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross Statue.

 Photo by Meredith Seaver

In recent years, Texas A&M student-athletes have become increasingly vocal about their political views.

When white supremacist and alt-right activist Richard Spencer came to campus for a speaking event in 2016, then-quarterback Trevor Knight spoke at Aggies United, a unity event that took place at the same time as Spencer’s event.

And last week, Aggie athletes hosted a Black Lives Matter unity walk, in which football coach Jimbo Fisher and athletic director Ross Bjork also participated.

Now, student-athletes are voicing their support for the relocation of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue from its current spot in Academic Plaza to Cushing Library.

Current quarterback Kellen Mond shared a video of A&M anthropology Professor Michael Alvard’s arrest during Saturday’s protests.

He further denounced Sullivan Ross and his treatment of Black people in a tweet.

Former football offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor shared a screenshot of a Facebook post linking an ESPN article about Mond’s statements, expressing his disdain for the comments on the post.

Former football defensive back Armani Watts shared several tweets about Sully and the statue.

Former football defensive lineman Daylon Mack expressed his disappointment at the counter protests on Saturday.

Former football linebacker Otaro Alaka retweeted a post containing several racist images from past yearbooks.

Former men’s basketball guard Alex Caruso shared a video of Saturday’s counter protests, calling the support of Sully “embarrassing.”

Current women’s basketball guard Kayla Wells, football linebacker Buddy Johnson and former football tight end Jace Sternberger each shared a link to the petition to remove the statue.

