In recent years, Texas A&M student-athletes have become increasingly vocal about their political views.
When white supremacist and alt-right activist Richard Spencer came to campus for a speaking event in 2016, then-quarterback Trevor Knight spoke at Aggies United, a unity event that took place at the same time as Spencer’s event.
And last week, Aggie athletes hosted a Black Lives Matter unity walk, in which football coach Jimbo Fisher and athletic director Ross Bjork also participated.
Now, student-athletes are voicing their support for the relocation of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue from its current spot in Academic Plaza to Cushing Library.
Current quarterback Kellen Mond shared a video of A&M anthropology Professor Michael Alvard’s arrest during Saturday’s protests.
TAMU Professor and Leader of the Cultural Anthropology Program, Michael Alvard, was arrested at the Sully Statue protest for trying to speak to both sides of the protest. Yes, one side is counter protesting racism. pic.twitter.com/jQIbwnkzN3— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 15, 2020
He further denounced Sullivan Ross and his treatment of Black people in a tweet.
If one side is protesting racism, the other side is counter protesting racism. Prairie View A&M was created to obtain federal funds from the second Morrill Act (1890). Instead of integrating the TAMU campus, PVAMU was created. He killed and disenfranchised blacks. https://t.co/G6vwB3sH5E— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 15, 2020
Former football offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor shared a screenshot of a Facebook post linking an ESPN article about Mond’s statements, expressing his disdain for the comments on the post.
The comments on this post on Facebook are embarrassing. I used to be proud to be an Aggie but not anymore. So many ignorant, close minded people think just because your an athlete you aren’t entitled to an opinion. It honestly pisses me of how many people think this pic.twitter.com/NUzJ0arxZG— Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) June 15, 2020
Former football defensive back Armani Watts shared several tweets about Sully and the statue.
Talking about a statue? Boy I don’t give two shits about that damn statue. Y’all idiots obviously can’t get it through y’all skulls. “I bet you didn’t know what sully did for this school” IDC. And every single one of you that got a problem it’s an unfollow and a block button. ✌🏽— Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) June 15, 2020
SULLY WAS A WHOLE CONFEDERATE GENERAL STFU 🤦🏽♂️— Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) June 15, 2020
We not gone sit here and act like Sully didint open up a school with only white male students 🤔 cmon bro— Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) June 15, 2020
Former football defensive lineman Daylon Mack expressed his disappointment at the counter protests on Saturday.
Disappointing to see Counter Protests against Racism..... Especially from a place I attended and called home. Embarrassing. We have to do better. https://t.co/XoqRbOgyAl— Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) June 14, 2020
Former football linebacker Otaro Alaka retweeted a post containing several racist images from past yearbooks.
Man what the hell... https://t.co/gsTTWkaZIL— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) June 11, 2020
Former men’s basketball guard Alex Caruso shared a video of Saturday’s counter protests, calling the support of Sully “embarrassing.”
“The aggies, the aggies are we..” you sure aren’t being very inclusive..sit yalls ass down somewhere and just listen.. the people across from you are AGGIES trying to be heard. It’s Embarrassing https://t.co/Zn0LXuPZXf— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 15, 2020
Current women’s basketball guard Kayla Wells, football linebacker Buddy Johnson and former football tight end Jace Sternberger each shared a link to the petition to remove the statue.
Texas A&M University Administration: It's time to remove the Sully statue. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/o5pZvDbDbT via @Change— Kayla❤️ (@kaylawells101) June 15, 2020
Texas A&M University Administration: It's time to remove the Sully statue. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/voqzR1T26e via @Change— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) June 15, 2020
Texas A&M University Administration: It's time to remove the Sully statue. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/O3fFCmzJl9 via @Change— Jace (@_Jstern) June 15, 2020
