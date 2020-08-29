Texas A&M football canceled practice on Friday afternoon to reflect on current social issues following a team meeting in which they had an “open and honest discussion regarding social injustice.” The team was then joined by student-athletes from other sports in a march to the center of campus.

Over 60 athletes gathered around the fenced-off statue of Lawrence Sullivan “Sully” Ross on Friday night to host an open forum where athletes and coaches could speak to the issues of today.

The student-athlete march, which was scheduled by Infinite Tucker on Aug. 14 following the announcement of a similar event for Tennessee student-athletes scheduled for Aug. 29, started at the Bright Football Complex at around 7:30 p.m.

@ Texas A&M “Students” August 28th will be the day. https://t.co/ZB9VSQXqvA — Infinite Tucker🅱️ (@infinite_tucker) August 15, 2020

About 10 minutes later, the group of athletes marched to Academic Plaza, where they formed a circle and held a moment of silence.

Several athletes and coaches, including football coach Jimbo Fisher and quarterback Kellen Mond, stepped up and shared their thoughts on current social issues.

Athletic programs across the nation at Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas have also had similar marches over the past week, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin.

On June 11, the athletes held a Unity Walk following the death of George Floyd.