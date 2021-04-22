Texas A&M softball will travel to Starkville, Miss., this weekend for a three-game series against the Bulldogs. The opening game will be played on Friday with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m.
The Aggies are sitting at 29-13, 6-9 in conference, while Mississippi State’s overall record is 24-19, 0-12 in SEC play.
Despite the Bulldogs’ inability to accumulate a conference win thus far, A&M coach Jo Evans is notorious for reminding her team that no opponent should be underestimated. Evans regularly stresses that every SEC opponent can out-perform and out-compete any school on any given day, regardless of ranking or record.
The most recent matchup between the Aggies and Bulldogs resulted in a 2-3 loss for A&M at home in 2019.
This weekend will provide A&M the opportunity to get back on top of Mississippi State and continue the team’s win streak following their mid-week win over Houston, 9-1. The dominating win over the Cougars marked the team’s ninth run-rule victory of the season.
Junior catcher Haley Lee garnered two home runs in the Aggies’ most recent game, bringing her total home run count to 19 on the season, ranking fourth in the nation. Lee currently ranks fifth in A&M’s program history for home runs in a single season. Following closely behind is sophomore Shaylee Ackerman with 12 home runs thus far.
A&M and Mississippi State will take the field for the first time on Friday, April 23, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at Nusz Stadium. Games 2 and 3 will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
