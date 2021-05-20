Texas A&M Softball will head to Norman, Okla. to play Wichita State in the regionals of the NCAA Division 1 Softball Championships on Friday, May 21, making its 19th consecutive appearance in the tournament.
In their last appearance, the Aggies fell to Tennessee in the SEC tournament, and finished the spring slate 10th in the conference.
“We have had our ups and downs these past couple of games, but I think that we can find the right time to connect and put everything together,” junior Haley Lee said.
Lee is a recent recipient of NCFA All-South Region Honors.
Appearing alongside the No. 1 seed in the nation, Oklahoma, A&M coach Jo Evans said the Aggies plan to utilize their skills learned from facing SEC opponents in the regional.
“As you jump into the game, prepare yourself as like you did for the SEC,” Evans said. “Be prepared to be against the best teams in the country.”
A&M currently ranks No. 23 in the nation in home runs per game, averaging at 1.27.
“We’ve proven we deserve to be here, now let's just continue on this trajectory and get ourselves through this regional,” Evans said.
In their last matchup in 2016, A&M was able to hold Wichita 9-1, hoisting their win streak to ten games against the Shockers.
Going into the weekend with stands at full capacity, Lee said the team is eager to see a full crowd while playing.
“You can feel the pressure of every pitch and everyone and anyone in the stands, so I think it is going to be very fun and exciting to see how this tournament plays out,” said Lee.
The matchup’s first pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at Marita Hynes Field.
