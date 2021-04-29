The Texas A&M softball team is set to host No. 17 Kentucky for the final home series of the season this weekend. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, March 30, with the first pitch at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
The Aggies are currently sitting at 31-14, 8-10 in conference while the Wildcats are 32-12 overall, 7-11 in SEC play.
A&M went 1-2 last year in their most recent series against the Wildcats. The Aggies dropped the opening and final game of the three-game series but came away with a 6-3 victory in Game 2.
The maroon and white are coming off a road-game series against Mississippi State in which the Aggies went 2-1 on the weekend. Mississippi State’s 8-1 win over A&M in Game 2 marked the Bulldogs’ first conference win of the season.
In the Aggies’ most recent game, an 8-1 series finale win over Mississippi State, junior Makinzy Herzog recorded her 11th home run of the season while junior Haley Lee recorded her 20th and 21st. Lee has contributed 21 of the Aggies’ 62 home runs of the season and is currently tied for second in the NCAA for home runs this season.
Other offensive highlights included sophomore Shaylee Ackerman’s 37th RBI of the season.
On the mound, Herzog recorded six strikeouts on the night while holding the Bulldogs to just three hits. This win marked the junior utility player’s 12th complete game of the season and 11th win of the season while in the circle.
The Aggies will face Kentucky for a three-game series beginning Friday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Games 2 and 3 will follow on Saturday and Sunday. This series will conclude regular-season conference play at Davis Diamond.
