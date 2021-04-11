No. 25 Texas A&M softball won 4-1 over Auburn in the second game of its weekend series, making the Aggies 26-10 and 5-6 in SEC play.
The Aggies demonstrated their defensive skills with senior pitcher Kayla Poynter leaving the Tigers with only three hits and one run during the matchup.
The game was kicked off after A&M scored two runs in the bottom of the third from junior Morgan Smith and freshman Rylen Wiggins after junior Makinzy Herzog launched a single into left centerfield.
Further adding to the scoreboard, senior Kelbi Fortenberry was brought home after Smith singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth.
Auburn’s offense showed up in the top of the fifth after Makayla Packer scored after a right field single from Makenna Dowell.
A&M advanced its 3-1 lead after junior Haley Lee’s pinch runner Taudrea Sinnie was brought home due to a throwing error made by the Tigers.
The maroon and white finished the game with confidence after diminishing its five-game losing streak.
“Last weekend against Alabama was not a good one for us,” Wiggins said. “This one is pretty good, so if we can carry over this energy tomorrow I think we will be pretty set."
Wiggins left no plate untouched, finishing the game 2-of-2 and logging her personal collegiate record for multiple hits in a game.
Pitching for the entire game for the second time this season, senior Kayla Poynter held the Tigers to only two walks and a single run.
“It's always a focus for us to go out and throw first pitch strikes,” Poynter said. “That's what I tried to focus on the most, was to get ahead of these hitters and get them off balance and work with my stuff rather than throwing their stuff.”
Poynter faced 24 Tiger batters, leaving Auburn finishing Game 2 with only one run and a .125 batting average.
A&M will seek its second SEC series win of the season on Sunday with first pitch for Game 3 against Auburn set for 11 a.m. on Sunday at Davis Diamond.
