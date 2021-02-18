Texas A&M soccer has pushed the start time of Saturday’s home exhibition match against North Texas back to 3:30 p.m., the program announced.
Originally scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., the Aggies added Saturday's game to make up for the cancellation of a Thursday exhibition match against Louisiana-Monroe due to weather conditions in the Brazos Valley.
Saturday’s match is one of two exhibition matches as the Maroon & White ramp up for four regular-season matches. The Aggies play an exhibition against the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The maroon and white open their regular season home slate Sunday, March 14 against Abilene Christian. They also host Louisiana-Lafayette on March 20, Texas State on March 27 and TCU on April 10.
For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.
A&M owns an 8-2-0 record on the season and won a share of its third SEC regular season title with a 7-1-0 mark in league play last fall.
