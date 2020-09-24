Two sisters from Madisonville will be competing for the Texas A&M women’s rodeo team Friday and Saturday, taking sibling rivalry to a new level.
The team will compete at the Panola College Rodeo Friday and Saturday in Tatum. Competitions include barrel racing, ladies’ team roping and open team roping. The sisters will compete in goat tying, after coming in first and second in last week’s All Aggie Rodeo competition.
Sierra Schueneman is a senior in high school but is eligible to compete on the Aggie Rodeo team with her sister, Sonora, who is a university studies senior at A&M.
“We definitely always want to one up each other for sure,” said Sierra. “The practice pin is probably the most heated place at our house. We can literally fight all the time.”
Sierra will compete in barrel racing, goat tying and calf roping this weekend at Panola. Competing in the same events except calf roping, Sonora said goat tying is her favorite event.
“Goat tying is where the strong separate themselves,” said Sonora.
In this event, competitors attempt to step off horses running at over 50 mph, land on their feet, and tie any three of the goat’s feet together. Fastest time wins.
At the All Aggie Rodeo, Sonora left the goat tying competition with the first-place buckle.
“The Panola rodeo is the first college rodeo of the year and the four of us on the team are trying to beat the 12 other schools,” said Sonora.
The goal is to rank either first or second in the southern region and take four girls to the college finals and compete for the National Women’s Team Title, said Sonora.
Sierra said she is looking to walk away with the first-place victory this weekend.
The rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday for the women’s team and is one of the qualifying events that set the ranking for the National Women’s Team Title at the end of the competition season.
