As the Aggies returned to the pool for their first meet in seven months, Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas opened the 2020-2021 season with a record-breaking return.
Casas broke a pair of program records at the First Chance Invitational in Austin, and on Tuesday the SEC announced he had earned the title of the conference’s Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time in his career.
Last Friday, Casas finished the 100 back in 44:40, breaking his own record set at the Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 22, 2019.
He also broke his own record in the 200 back with a time of 1:36.54, which is the fourth-fastest time in the event’s history.
Casas and the Aggies will return to Austin for their annual rivalry meet against Texas on Oct. 30.
