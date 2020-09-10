Three weeks into the start of fall classes, some of Texas A&M Athletics’ programs are finally learning their 2020 schedules.
The soccer team will kick things off first for A&M with a road match at Ole Miss at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19. The Aggies will return to Ellis Field for their home opener against Auburn at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27, before going back on the road to play Arkansas on Oct. 4. A&M will also host Florida at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11, Mississippi State on Oct. 16 and LSU on Nov. 6, with road games against Tennessee on Oct. 23 and Alabama on Oct. 30.
The program’s eight-game conference-only slate was announced by the SEC on Sept. 9.
A&M’s cross country teams will also kick off their season on Sept. 19 in the SEC Preview Meet at LSU
On Wednesday, the conference announced the men’s golf team’s fall schedule, which will feature three tournaments on the road. The Aggies will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Oct. 5 through 7, then head to the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate Oct. 25 through 27 before wrapping up the 2020 regular season at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate Nov. 9 and 10 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
The A&M volleyball team also received its 2020 matchups on Sept. 9. The Aggies will play eight conference games, starting with a doubleheader at home against LSU on Oct. 17 and 18. A&M will then go on the road for another two-game series against Ole Miss on Oct. 22 and 23. Two more doubleheaders follow against Mississippi State at Reed Arena on Nov. 4 and 5 and at Arkansas on Nov. 13 and 14.
The 2020 A&M football schedule was released on Aug. 17. The Aggies will kick off their 10-game conference-only slate on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.
