In Texas A&M’s last home game of the 2019 season, the Aggies beat Ole Miss 3-1. With the win, the Aggies earned their first 20-win season in three years and sit a game ahead of Missouri for third in the SEC standings.
The Aggies are now 20-6 overall and 12-4 in SEC play, while Ole Miss falls to 14-13 and 6-10 against conference opponents. On senior night, the Aggies honored Hollann Hans, Camila Gomez, Makena Patterson and Haley Slocum for their collegiate volleyball careers.
Junior Camille Conner had a triple-double with 52 assists, 17 digs, and 10 kills. This is the third time she’s accomplished this feat in her entire career and the first time this season. Connor is the only player in the SEC to notch a triple-double this entire season.
Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis also found personal success in the game with a career-high in kills with 19. Along with a career-high in kills, Davis also had a career-high in points with 20.
Hans notched her 10th double-double of the season with 20 kills and 11 digs. She said ending the game with a kill was a true embodiment of how special her entire career was in Aggieland.
“It’s just a really special place to be here and to grow up as an Aggie,” Hans told 12thman.com. “Ending my last game here it Read Arena is just a really overwhelming, but special moment. I am just so thankful for the time that I have had here.”
Another senior who ended their home career in style is Camila Gomez, who tied her career-high in digs with 19. Gomez fell just one assist shy of her first double-double of the season.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said this senior class is much more than a team but something truly special.
“This senior group is such a core, not just as volleyball players, but as humans,” Kuhn told 12thman.com. “To have a player of Hollann’s caliber be the type of person she is off the court, the genuineness and her desire to still get better. This place is so special to her, and I think that's what makes her so special to this place. It's a genuine give and take. Having a senior class that cares this much about each other… it's a connection that is unbreakable."
The Aggies will next take the court at South Carolina on Wednesday. First serve is slated for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
