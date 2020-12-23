After finishing the 2020 regular season ranked No. 5, seven Texas A&M football players have earned All-SEC honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller headlined the group, both earning spots on the All-SEC First Team.
A quartet of Aggies made it onto the second team list: offensive linemen Carson Green, Kenyon Green and Dan Moore Jr. and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson also picked up a postseason honor, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.
As part of the No. 4 defense in the nation, Brown has tallied 20 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.
Spiller has provided a boost to A&M’s offense and is nearing the 1,000-rushing yard mark with one game left on the schedule. In his sophomore season, Spiller has accumulated 986 rushing yards and averages 109.6 yards per game.
Carson Green, Kenyon Green and Moore have helped lead the offensive line to prominence, which includes a No. 4 ranking for sacks allowed. In 2020, the offensive line has given up just four sacks, compared to 34 in 2019.
The team’s leading receiver, Wydermyer has recorded 502 yards on 45 catches with six touchdowns this season. His 45 catches are the best in the SEC among tight ends.
In his freshman season, Jackson has played in every game, recording 11 tackles and two pass breakups this year.
A&M will face No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
