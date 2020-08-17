The 2020 football season just got a little more clear.
Texas A&M learned the dates for its 10 matchups this season as the SEC released the full fall schedule at 6 p.m. on Monday.
On July 30, the conference made the announcement that it would play a 10-game, conference-only schedule that would begin on Sept. 26. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are upholding their football seasons, however the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cancelled their fall seasons due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 7, the Aggies announced the addition of Tennessee and Florida to complete their schedule.
Here's a look at the Aggies' 2020 schedule:
- Sept. 26 vs. Vanderbilt
- Oct. 3 @ Alabama
- Oct. 10 vs. Florida
- Oct. 17 @ Mississippi State
- Oct. 24 Bye week
- Oct. 31 vs. Arkansas
- Nov. 7 @ South Carolina
- Nov. 14 @ Tennessee
- Nov. 21 vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27 vs. LSU
- Dec. 5 @ Auburn
The SEC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19.
