Texas A&M women’s golf learned its 2020 schedule on Wednesday.
The Aggies will compete in three tournaments during the fall season, which will be exclusive to conference opponents.
A&M will open the 2020 season in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 5-7. The tournament will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.
On Oct. 19-21, the Aggies will travel to The Ally in West Point, Mississippi, for their second competition before closing out the season in Athens, Georgia, at the 48th annual Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic on Nov. 6-8.
A&M coach Andrea Gaston said after being unable to compete for seven months due to COVID-19, the team is ready to get back out on the course.
“We’re very thankful to get the opportunity to compete again,” Coach Gaston said. “Our team is excited to get the season started at a venue that hosted the NCAAs last year, and to be able to compete at some of the best courses in the country. It will be a fabulous opportunity to be able to test ourselves against SEC competition this semester.”
The SEC announced the new start date and format for women’s golf on Aug. 27.
The A&M men’s golf schedule was released on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.