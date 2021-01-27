After a grueling conference-only schedule in 2020, the SEC has unveiled its schedule for the 2021 football season that includes eight conference games and a plethora of marquee nonconference matchups.
Coming off a No. 4 finish to the 2020 season, Texas A&M will open its 2021 slate in Kyle Field against Kent State on Sept. 4 in Week 1. Around the conference there are several big opening week games, such as Georgia-Clemson and Alabama-Miami at neutral sites.
The Aggies will travel to Denver to take on Colorado at Mile High Stadium in Week 2.
After hosting New Mexico on Sept. 18, A&M will take on Arkansas per tradition in Arlington on Sept. 25 for its Week 4 conference opener.
The Aggies will continue conference play at Kyle Field against Mississippi State and Alabama in early October before traveling to Columbia to face Missouri for the first time since 2014 on Oct. 16.
A&M will host South Carolina before its bye week on Oct. 30. Coming out of the break, the Aggies will play Auburn at home before facing Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 13.
The Aggies’ final home game is a Nov. 20 matchup against Prairie View A&M. A&M will then close out the regular season with a Thanksgiving weekend road trip to LSU.
2021 Texas A&M football schedule
- Sept. 4 vs. Kent State
- Sept. 11 @ Colorado
- Sept. 18 vs. New Mexico
- Sept. 25 vs. Arkansas
- Oct. 2 vs. Mississippi State
- Oct. 9 vs. Alabama
- Oct. 16 @ Missouri
- Oct. 23 vs. South Carolina
- Oct. 30 BYE
- Nov. 6 vs. Auburn
- Nov. 13 @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 20 vs. Prairie View A&M
- Nov. 27 @ LSU
