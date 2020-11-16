After having their Nov. 14 game at Tennessee postponed to Dec. 12 due to several positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, No. 5 Texas A&M’s Nov. 21 matchup with Ole Miss has also been postponed.
NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Nov. 21 is postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 16, 2020
The postponement is a result of the “continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program,” according to a release from the SEC.
Following the Aggies’ Nov. 7 game at South Carolina, one player and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Sophomore safety Demani Richardson had tested positive the week prior to the matchup.
According to a release from the conference, the rescheduling of this weekend’s game will be “evaluated” since A&M’s matchup with Tennessee has been moved to Dec. 12.
