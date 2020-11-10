Texas A&M’s upcoming matchup with Tennessee has been postponed, the SEC announced on Tuesday.
The announcement came one day after A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said a player and a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 following the Aggies’ return from their Nov. 7 win over South Carolina. As a result, A&M paused in-person football activity on Monday.
Statement from @RossBjorkAD: pic.twitter.com/7vngElw8yy— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 10, 2020
Sophomore safety Demani Richardson has also tested positive for COVID-19, with his test coming last week and causing him to miss the South Carolina game.
Fisher said the cancellation of this weekend’s game is a result of A&M being unable to field the required 53 players after the positive tests and subsequent contact tracing.
“First, and foremost, is the health and safety of our players in our football program,” Fisher said. “I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. Our football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID[-19], the contact tracing associated with the road trip, to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured. We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well.”
A&M’s matchup with Tennessee is rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Alabama’s matchup with LSU has also been postponed after the Tigers had several starters return positive tests this week. Auburn’s game against Mississippi State was postponed on Monday following positive cases within the Bulldogs’ program. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and his diagnosis was confirmed Tuesday after another positive result.
