SEC sports will not return this spring, the conference announced on Tuesday.
This includes spring football and pro day, in addition to regular season and championship games for in-season sports.
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Tuesday. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
ALERT-The @SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all Spring FB Games and remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2020
The SEC had previously suspended all sporting activity until April 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas A&M football released a statement via Twitter in response to the news. The Maroon & White spring game was scheduled for April 18.
“We look forward to having our student-athletes in all sports back to campus as soon as possible and when it is safe for their return,” the statement said.
#12thMan...Stay strong. Stay healthy. Stay positive.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/aOynABwQH2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 17, 2020
