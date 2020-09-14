Texas A&M’s equestrian and swimming and diving teams have received some clarity regarding their seasons. The SEC announced new start dates and formats for the sports on Monday.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving can begin competition on Oct. 1, with the season running until Jan. 25, 2021. Competition will be limited to a dual-meet format unless alternative strategies are identified to limit the overall number of participants and to ensure social distancing guidelines are met. There is no limit on the number of meets an SEC school can compete in.
SEC teams can compete against conference opponents or schools within their geographic region if those institutions are following the SEC’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Equestrian can kick off its season on Oct. 15 and can compete in only three meets prior to the end of the season on Nov. 22. Competition will be limited to SEC teams and schools within A&M’s geographic region that abide by the SEC’s COVID-19 policies.
