Texas A&M women’s basketball’s 2019-2020 season ended abruptly as the spread of COVID-19 caused the NCAA to cancel the championship tournament. However, the season still saw several high points, especially for head coach Gary Blair.
USA National Team
The Aggies opened the season with a 6-1 record, with their sole loss coming against the USA National Team on Nov. 7. Junior guard Chennedy Carter scored 34 points in the game, which is the most scored against the National Team by a collegiate opponent.
Blair’s 800th
In a Dec. 15 matchup against Houston, Blair earned his 800th career win as the Aggies topped the Cougars 72-43.
Carter goes down
Against LSU on Jan. 9, Carter went out halfway through the game with a left ankle sprain. She ended up missing the next seven games for A&M, and the Aggies lost the game 57-54.
Tennessee
Carter returned against Vanderbilt, but it was in A&M’s next game against No. 25 Tennessee that she shined. She posted 37 points, which is the most scored against a conference opponent in program history.
Arkansas
A&M’s unexpected final game came in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament before the team’s NCAA Tournament bid was cut short by the cancellation of the event. A pair of free throws gave Arkansas the 67-66 win, handing A&M a 22-8 season record.
In addition to his 800th career win, Blair notched his 400th win at A&M, in a Jan. 26 game against Missouri that the Aggies won 72-53.
Despite missing seven games during the regular season, Carter earned her third consecutive AP All-American honor, becoming the first player in program history to earn the recognition in the first three years of their career.
