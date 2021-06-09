Announced Wednesday morning by Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork, former Texas Christian University head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has been selected to take over as the new head coach for the Aggies. Schlossnagle will be filling the hole left by Rob Childress, who has headed the Texas A&M baseball program since 2006.
Bjork said Schlossnagle is the perfect leader to captain the 12th Man to success.
“When we started our coaching search, we made sure we covered all of our bases within Texas and across the country by reaching far and wide to find the right fit for Texas A&M baseball,” Bjork said. “As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball.”
Schlossnagle’s success was not based solely on program development, Bjork said. The incoming head coach has seen more success than arguably any other baseball coach in the nation, which Bjork said is something Aggie baseball deserves.
“He owns the best winning percentage of any college baseball program in Texas over the last 10 years, and his track record of success on a national stage speaks for itself,” Bjork said. “Texas A&M deserves to have the very best of the best, and we have hit a proverbial ‘grand slam’ with Coach Schlossnagle.”
In his 17 seasons with the Horned Frogs, Schlossnagle built quite the resume. With the program, the coach held an 811-393 record, making him the program’s all-time winningest coach, while securing 18 conference championships. During this time, TCU was selected to participate in 15 NCAA Tournaments, five of which led them to the College World Series in Omaha. Childress achieved this feat only twice.
Most recently, Schlossnagle’s squad finished the 2021 season with a 41-19 record, top eight national seeding and a Big 12 Tournament championship.
Schlossnagle has since seen 73 of his players drafted and signed to Major League programs.
The two-time National Coach of the Year is coming into a Texas A&M team with high talent and even higher expectations. Although he acknowledges that Childress built the program into what it is today, Schlossnagle brings promises for tomorrow.
“I am extremely excited to get things started in Aggieland, and I am humbled by this incredible opportunity,” Schlossnagle said. “With the resources and facilities available at this world-class university, the foundation is here to win championships and make the 12th Man a regular visitor to Omaha.”
