As the regular season comes to an end for the co-ed recreational sand volleyball teams, the playoffs start Oct. 22 with the championship scheduled for Nov. 10.
The Dawgs in the Sand, a team composed of graduate students, finished 1-2-1 for the regular season, said player Kaleah Torgerson. The league is split into two brackets, the C Championship Bracket and the D Championship Bracket, Torgerson said.
The Dawgs will be competing in the D bracket.
“The league has so many people that are involved,” Torgerson said.
Even with the intramural league restrictions due to COVID-19, the playoffs are on schedule and began Thursday, Torgerson said.
Both the C and D brackets include quarterfinals, semifinals and finals with the championship game scheduled for Nov. 10, according to imleagues.com.
While disappointed to be in the losers’ bracket, Torgerson said she and the rest of the team think the D bracket championship is within reach.
“I feel pretty good with the team we have formed this season and think we could do really well during playoffs,” Torgerson said.
All members of the Dawgs in the Sand are trying to stay positive, said player Erin Beach.
“We show a lot of promise because we fight hard until the end,” Beach said. “We definitely have some grit as a team, and we don’t give up easily.”
