Texas A&M junior golfer Sam Bennett represented Texas A&M for Team USA in the Arnold Palmer Cup, which took place from Friday, June 11 to June 13. Bennett helped the team to its 13th win since the event's creation in 1997.
Bennett earned the Michael Carter “Junior” Memorial Award and the Arnold Palmer Invitational exemption. Michael Carter was a Penn State University golfer and GCAA Arnold Palmer Cup intern who died in a fatal car accident in 2002 at the age of 19. The award is presented to event participants from both teams who represent Carter’s character.
“Being from a small town in east Texas and being able to represent my country in the Arnold Palmer Cup was an amazing experience,” Bennett told 12thman.com. “I am so proud that I was able to compete and that my name is forever associated with Arnold Palmer and the legacy he left.”
The Arnold Palmer Cup continued Bennett’s successful season, as the Madisonville native won three tournaments in the 2020-2021 season, owned five top-5 finishes, was named SEC Golfer of the Week twice and was named a first team PING All-American.
"It's a well deserved selection for Sammy to play in the Palmer Cup," Texas A&M men's golf head coach Brian Kortan told 12thman.com prior to the event. "He's definitely earned it after a first-team All-American year with three wins. Competing with some of the best college golfers is an exclamation point on a great year. I'm excited to be there to watch him play."
On the final day of the event, Bennett tied his singles match and granted Team USA half of a point. Through the weekend, he racked up a total of 1.5 points for the team to contribute to the 33-27 win over Team International.
“Overall it was a great experience this week,” Bennett told 12thman.com. “It was fun to win it with this team and to play with all of these great golfers from the United States and around the world. To be given the Michael Carter Award is very humbling and an honor I will always cherish.”
