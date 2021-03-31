Texas A&M junior golfer Sam Bennett continues his success in 2021 with his second win of the spring at the Old Waverly Collegiate.
A bogey-free, 6-under second round skyrocketed Bennett into the lead heading into the final day. Bennett continued to keep competitors at a distance winning the individual crown two strokes.
Bennett takes this victory straight into his exemption to play in the Valero Texas Open from winning the Cabo Collegiate in March. Bennett said he’s pumped to get this win before his PGA tour debut April 1-4 because it was a great way to prepare by playing against a strong field.
“My confidence level is through the roof,” Bennett told 12thman.com. “I cannot wait to get to San Antonio and tee it up against the best in the world. This win just makes the experience a little sweeter."
This title marks Bennett’s second win in the past three tournaments and the third time he’s finished in the top five this spring. A&M coach Brian Kortan said he is excited to see Bennett tee it up with the PGA Tour players.
“Sam is extremely focused and he's playing really well right now,” Kortan told 12thman.com. “He's matured so much this season. You can see it in his composure with the way that he's playing.”
The No. 9 A&M men’s team bounced back after an 11th place finish in the last tournament at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala.
The Aggies finished Day 1 in fourth place before jumping into the lead at the end of the second round. Four golfers were under par as a 66, two 69s and one 70 brought the team score to 14-under for the round.
The Aggies were not able to maintain the lead to the end on a weather-delayed final round. They finished the day shooting 7-over par, tied for second with host team Mississippi State at 10-under and behind first place Georgia at 20-under par.
Kortan said this will be a positive learning experience for the team moving forward.
"We needed to be a little tougher and more resilient," Kortan told 12thman.com. "We started pretty well but we had some hiccups that derailed us a little bit.”
Behind the stellar play of Bennett, freshman Daniel Rodrigues finished tied for 16th at 1-under, senior Walker Lee tied for 27th at 1-over, senior Dan Erickson tied for 40th at 3-over, sophomore William Paysee tied for 46th at 4-over and senior Brandon Smith tied for 68th at 6-over.
The men’s golf team will return home for their last regular season tournament at the Aggie Invitational April 9-11 at Traditions Club.
