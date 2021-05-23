Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced on Sunday that head baseball coach Rob Childress’s contract will not be renewed.
“Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase,” Bjork said. “Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. I also want to thank our players for their determination and perseverance during this season with all of the protocols in place.”
Childress has coached the Aggies for a total of 16 seasons. During that time, the Gilmer native accumulated six conference titles, reached two College World Series during 2011 and 2017 and garnered 622 wins.
Also noteworthy, under Childress, 73 Aggies signed with Major League Baseball teams. Currently, seven of his former players are in the MLB.
His 622 victories ranks him third for all-time baseball wins in Texas A&M history. He was also honored as the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2011.
Childress’s contract expired after the maroon and white went 29-27 this season and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006, Childress’s initial season with A&M.
Bjork said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.
“In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately,” Bjork said. “We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.