After 16 seasons as an Aggie, former head baseball coach Rob Childress has a new team.
On Sunday, May 23 it was announced that Childress’s contract with A&M would not be renewed. With the maroon and white, Childress reached two College World Series, accumulated six conference titles and helped develop hundreds of players.
Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said Childress deserves respect from all Aggies.
“Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase,” Bjork said. “Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.”
The Gilmer native is not only respected by the A&M community, but also by the entire collegiate baseball community.
This fact is evidenced by his newest job. In just under two months since parting ways with A&M, Childress has been hired as the Director of Player Development with the University of Nebraska.
The Huskers are coached by Will Bolt, who led them to a 34-14 overall record for the 2021 season. Evan Helman was Nebraska’s former Director of Player Development, whom Childress will be replacing.
Former Texas Christian University baseball coach, Jim Schlossnagle, replaced Childress as the head coach of Texas A&M.
