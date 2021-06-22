Former Texas A&M head football coach Richard Copeland “R.C.” Slocum announced on Texas A&M Football’s Facebook on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
As a result of his recent diagnosis, Slocum will undergo chemotherapy in College Station, in consultation with M.D. Anderson. Slocum served as the interim athletic director at Texas A&M from January through June of 2019. Previously, he served as the head football coach for the Aggies from 1989 until 2002.
“I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from friends everywhere,” Slocum said in his announcement. “I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome.”
Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of infection where cancer invades the lymphatic system. As the cancer progresses, it dibiliates the body’s ability to fight off infections.
The Oakdale, L.a. native is the all-time winningest head football coach in Texas A&M history. He concluded his career at A&M with an overall record of 123-47-2 in his 14 years of coaching.
Throughout his term as head coach of the Aggies, Slocum was awarded the Southwest Conference Coach of the Year in 1991, 1992 and 1993.
