Following a week of COVID-19 uncertainty, the Texas A&M soccer team had eight players return to training.

As reported by The Battalion last week, the Aggies’ Sept. 27 game against Auburn was postponed due to a single player testing positive for COVID-19 following the team’s road win over Ole Miss.

Eight players were required to quarantine as a result of the positive test, said A&M coach G Guerrieri, who also expressed skepticism about the positive test results during last week’s press conference. Guerrieri cited his team’s diligence in social distancing as the reason for his skepticism.

“We have a very conscientious, very intentional group of individuals and there is no one more unselfish, I would say, at Texas A&M than this player,” Guerrieri said in a press conference on Sept. 23. “That’s why for me big red flags went up when the test came back positive.”

In an email, Assistant Communications Director Thomas Dick confirmed the individual who had tested positive, along with seven other contact-traced players, returned to practice over the weekend. Dick said the player who originally tested positive was tested three more times over the course of last week and each test was negative.

Dick confirmed in the email that the team is still working with Auburn and the SEC to reschedule last week’s game. The Aggies’ next game against Arkansas on Sunday, Oct. 4, will be played as planned.