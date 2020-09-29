Following a week of COVID-19 uncertainty, the Texas A&M soccer team had eight players return to training.
As reported by The Battalion last week, the Aggies’ Sept. 27 game against Auburn was postponed due to a single player testing positive for COVID-19 following the team’s road win over Ole Miss.
Texas A&M soccer was scheduled to play their first home game of the season on Sunday, bu…
Eight players were required to quarantine as a result of the positive test, said A&M coach G Guerrieri, who also expressed skepticism about the positive test results during last week’s press conference. Guerrieri cited his team’s diligence in social distancing as the reason for his skepticism.
“We have a very conscientious, very intentional group of individuals and there is no one more unselfish, I would say, at Texas A&M than this player,” Guerrieri said in a press conference on Sept. 23. “That’s why for me big red flags went up when the test came back positive.”
In an email, Assistant Communications Director Thomas Dick confirmed the individual who had tested positive, along with seven other contact-traced players, returned to practice over the weekend. Dick said the player who originally tested positive was tested three more times over the course of last week and each test was negative.
Dick confirmed in the email that the team is still working with Auburn and the SEC to reschedule last week’s game. The Aggies’ next game against Arkansas on Sunday, Oct. 4, will be played as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.