The Texas A&M volleyball team finds much of its energy in one key player.
Junior libero/defensive specialist Taylor Voss started in 25 of the team’s 31 matches last season, and she said she has a lot left to accomplish both on and off the court. During the 2019 season, Voss posted 259 digs and two kills.
Voss said A&M volleyball is about more than just being a good team player; it’s also about being a good person.
“This team, Aggie volleyball, has not only impacted me, but it has impacted how I am off the court as well as on the court,” Voss said. “They just make me want to be a better person every day, and they make me want to be humble and work hard and just do it for everyone else.”
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn described Voss’ energy as contagious.
“Taylor is our spark plug,” Kuhn said. “She constantly is just energy. She is our yell leader on the bench, literally an honorary yell leader. She brings it everyday.”
Voss said a big part of her motivation comes from the other players.
“Everyday we always talk about working for the person right next to you, so that’s a huge takeaway that I’ve gotten from this team,” Voss said.
Helping the younger players on the team is part of Voss’ role. Freshman libero/defensive specialist Erica Lowery said Voss’ personality and work ethic make her a great mentor.
“She’s a super hard worker and is a great leader,” Lowery said. “She’s just a really good person to go to.”
Continuing to develop as a leader and make her teammates better leaders are some of Voss’ goals for this season.
“I know our potential is just so far and we have it this year, and everyday I just want to push everyone to be the best version of themselves,” Voss said.
Kuhn said Voss’ influence is big for the team, and her expectations are high for the defensive specialist.
“She knows her influence is huge,” Kuhn said. “And it is beyond her role in volleyball on the court. It's how she is relating to everyone off the court, and doing her best to influence to keep everyone bought in and motivated. She knows that's her role, so our expectation is just that. That constant energy from her is always there.”
A&M volleyball will kick off its season with a series against LSU on Oct. 17 at Reed Arena.
Voss said she is ready to be back on the court on game day.
“We’re super excited to just put on that jersey,” Voss said. “We’ve been waiting months and months for this and for it to finally be here, the adrenaline and the energy will be there.”
