Texas A&M soccer was scheduled to play their first home game of the season on Sunday, but a positive COVID-19 test has postponed Sunday’s matchup against Auburn, the SEC announced Tuesday.
According to a press release from the athletic department, individuals who were in direct contact with the person who tested positive are now in quarantine.
A&M and Auburn will look to reschedule the game.
The Aggies will next travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Oct. 4. A&M will play at Ellis Field against Florida on Oct. 11.
