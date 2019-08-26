No. 12 Texas A&M came out of their road trip in California undefeated, leaving Pepperdine with a 0-0 draw.
The Aggies were persistent on the offensive end, owning the shots on goal advantage with three of the shot attempts bouncing off the post. Senior forward Ally Watt was responsible for two of those shots, the first in the first half and second to begin overtime. Junior forward Taylor Ziemer was responsible for the third. Watt lead the team with six shot attempts and Ziemer followed with four of her own.
Overall, A&M took 14 shots compared to Pepperdine’s nine, with seven of those being on target compared to Pepperdine’s three shots on target. Pepperdine edged the Aggies by having eight corner kicks compared to A&M’s one.
Freshman goalkeeper Shantel Hutton continued her strong start to her career with her first career shutout. She notched three saves while Pepperdine goalkeeper Zoe Clevely had seven.
A&M head coach G Guerrieri said he was happy to come out of the road trip undefeated and mentioned both teams’ tremendous defensive performance.
“We’re pleased to come out of the road trip undefeated. Pepperdine defended brilliantly today. We hit the post a few times and their goalkeeper made some great saves,” Guerrieri said.. “It was a hard-fought match and Pepperdine is a super team and Tim Ward has done a great job coaching them. This gives a little bit of confidence, but also gives us something we need to work on before Friday’s home opener.”
The Aggies continue action Friday for their home debut against Cal State Northridge on Ellis Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
