The Texas A&M baseball team will play Miami University from Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at Blue Bell Park to open the 2020 season, the program announced through a press release Monday.
The Redhawks maintained a strong regular season record throughout the 2019 campaign at 37-19, but failed to make it to the NCAA tournament after being upset by Ohio University in the third round of the Mid-American Conference tournament.
For the Aggies, the program wrapped up the season this year with a loss in the Regional final to Duke after a comeback win against West Virginia in Morgantown on the same day. A&M finished with a 39-23-1 overall record in 2019. The program returns 22 letterman and six positional starters according to the release.
Both clubs have only met on two occasions dating back to 1979 and 1992 at neutral locations in which the Aggies took both contests 8-2 and 3-2, respectively.
According to the press release, the Redhawks have seen immense success in Oxford over the years. The program holds 65 winning seasons and eight MAC titles, as well as several current and past players that have had successful careers at the major league level.
A&M baseball announced five midweek matchups against in-state rivals Rice, Houston, Texas, Dallas Baptist and Sam Houston State in a press release Wednesday.
The Aggies played all but Rice last season, taking home victories against Texas and Sam Houston State, splitting a two-game series against Houston and dropping a game to Dallas Baptist.
A&M has played Texas more than any of the five, competing in 372 contests over the years.
The Maroon and White will play at Rice first on March 10, followed by home matchups against Houston on March 17, Texas on March 31, Dallas Baptist on April 7 and Sam Houston State on April 21.
Opening Day at Blue Bell Park is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m., while the Saturday and Sunday games will take place at 2 p.m. and noon, respectively.
